Shutterstock / Re_sky



The new product comes in just one hue – (spoiler alert) ruby red. Called Color Riche Red Carpet, the lipstick is billed to give eight-hour moisturizing and a satiny effect. Its tube is engraved with a gold-colored palm leaf, giving a nod to the iconic symbol of the festival’s top prize.

L’Oréal Paris is launching a limited-edition version of its Color Riche lipstick to help mark the 20th anniversary of its partnership with the Cannes Film FestivalChristian Vigier

Color Riche Red Carpet will be sold starting in May and retail for 12.50 euros, or $13.30 at current exchange.

The lipstick’s tube is engraved with a gold-colored palm leaf, giving a nod to the iconic symbol of the festival’s top prize.  Christian VIGIER

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival will run from May 17 to 28.

 

