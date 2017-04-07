PUCKER UP: To help mark the 20th anniversary of its partnership with the Cannes Film Festival, L’Oréal Paris is launching a limited-edition version of its Color Riche lipstick.

The new product comes in just one hue – (spoiler alert) ruby red. Called Color Riche Red Carpet, the lipstick is billed to give eight-hour moisturizing and a satiny effect. Its tube is engraved with a gold-colored palm leaf, giving a nod to the iconic symbol of the festival’s top prize.

Color Riche Red Carpet will be sold starting in May and retail for 12.50 euros, or $13.30 at current exchange.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival will run from May 17 to 28.

