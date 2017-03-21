CANNES DO: Italian actress Monica Bellucci has been chosen to be mistress of ceremonies for the Cannes Film Festival’s 70th edition, scheduled to run from May 17 to 28.

Bellucci is no stranger to the festival, having walked the red carpet at the event for the first time in 2000, plus serving as its mistress of ceremonies in 2003 and as a member of its jury in 2006. She attended the event in 2008 for the film “Giordana, Une Histoire Italienne” and in 2009 for “Ne Te Retourne Pas.” The last time she made an appearance there was in 2014, for the presentation of Alice Rohrwacher’s movie “Les Merveilles,” which was awarded the jury’s Grand Prix.

Bellucci has appeared in films by directors including Francis Ford Coppola, Sam Mendes, Spike Lee, Bertrand Blier, Christophe Gans and Gaspar Noé. The actress’ most recent film appearance is in Emir Kusturica’s “On the Milky Road.”

As reported, Spanish director Pedro Almódovar will serve as president of the jury at the upcoming session.