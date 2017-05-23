CANNES CAN: The Cannes party crawl continues with Miuccia Prada coming to town Monday night for the premiere of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Carne y Arena,” (“Flesh and Sand” in English), a six-and-a-half-minute virtual reality installation set up in an airplane hangar a 15-minute drive from the festival.

An extensive full version of the experimental work, billed as an immigrant odyssey that narrates the experience of a group of people crossing the border between Mexico and the U.S., will be on show at the Fondazione Prada in Milan from June 7 to Jan. 15, 2018.

Joining Prada for a celebratory dinner at local seafood joint Fred L’Ecailler were directors Paolo Sorrentino, Fatih Akin and Sergio Castellitto, and actors Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elle Fanning, Gael García Bernal and Tobey Maguire.

Back on the Croisette, meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst and Natasha Poly attended an event held by Artists for Peace and Justice, which supports communities in Haiti through programs in education, health care and the arts.

Night owls including Pamela Anderson and Kristin Scott Thomas got to take in a live performance by Seal at a party thrown by perfumer The Harmonist at the Le Club by Albane on the rooftop of the JW Marriott hotel.

MORE ON CANNES 2017:

Isabelle Huppert Honored at Kering Dinner

Naomi Campbell Pulls Off Electric Fashion for Relief Event

Jessica Chastain Talks Cannes Jury Duty

Stars Gather for Vanity Fair Bash in Cannes