WOMAN IN MOTION: Kering has chosen award-winning actress Isabelle Huppert as the face of the third edition of its Women in Motion program at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The French actress, who won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar this year for her performance in Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle,” will appear on the official poster for the program of events, which ranges from talks with industry figures to the Women in Motion Awards, to be handed out at a dinner on May 21.

Kering, an official partner of the festival since 2015, said it chose Huppert because of her exceptional career and her strong links to the festival. She was president of the jury in 2009 and has been awarded the best actress prize on two occasions: in 1978 for “Violette Nozière” and in 2001 for “The Piano Teacher.”

Huppert follows in the footsteps of Frances McDormand, the face of last year’s event, and Jane Birkin, who was chosen to represent the inaugural edition of the program.

Through its talks, open to journalists and film professionals, Kering hopes to shed light on women’s contribution to film and share their recommendations for greater representation within the sector. Last year, guests included Jodie Foster, Juliette Binoche, Chloë Sevigny and Salma Hayek Pinault.

The 2016 Women in Motion award went to Geena Davies and Susan Sarandon, reunited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their cult film “Thelma and Louise.”

In addition to the main prize, Kering and the organizers of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, set to run from May 17 to 28, will hand a separate Young Talents Award to a promising film industry professional chosen by the first prize-winner. Worth 50,000 euros, or $53,000 at current exchange rates, it will support one or several of the winner’s film projects.

