NEW YORK — The American fashion award season is upon us. The CFDA revealed the nominees Thursday night for the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, which are set for June 5 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg did the honors, unveiling the list at a reception at Rascale Studios. The nominees are: Joseph Altuzarra, Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler, and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row for Womenswear Designer of the Year; Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Robert Geller, Thom Browne, Tim Coppens and Todd Snyder for Menswear Designer of the Year; Stuart Vevers for Coach, Irene Neuwirth, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel, Paul Andrew and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row for Accessory Designer of the Year; Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection; Gabriela Hearst, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse, Virgil Abloh for Off-White and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan for the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent. The CFDA decided to combine the Swarovski Awards for accessories, men’s and women’s into one single award this year.

Also new is the Swarovski Award for Positive Change, which honors an individual in the U.S. fashion industry who has made a positive impact on American communities and has improved the welfare of others. Kenneth Cole is the award’s inaugural recipient.

Rick Owens, a four-time CFDA Fashion Award winner, will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Pat McGrath will take the Founder’s Award. Demna Gvasalia will receive the International Award for his work at Balenciaga and Vetements. Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monáe will receive the Board of Directors’ Tribute for their work for women’s rights. Finally, Franca Sozzani will be honored posthumously with the Fashion Icon Award.