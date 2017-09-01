DYNAMIC DUO: The Clooneys are in Venice.

Hollywood’s power couple George and Amal Clooney was spotted leaving the city’s Hotel Cipriani on Thursday evening. For the occasion, Amal Clooney graced a plumetis organza bustier dress with a tulle base in contrasting colors from Florentine designer Ermanno Scervino’s fall 2017 collection.

The human rights lawyer styled the look with high-heeled pointy slingback shoes and added a daring touch with bold red lipstick.

The couple is in the city for the annual film festival, where George Clooney will tomorrow present his latest directorial effort, “Suburbicon,” a dark comedy starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

It will be the first red carpet for the couple since becoming parents of twins Ella and Alexander, born in June.

Also on Saturday, the actor will receive the Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award in recognition of his longlasting career and mark made on cinema. The prize will also be bestowed on actor Michael Caine and artist Ai Weiwei for contributions in their respective artistic fields. Winners of previous editions include Al Pacino, Johnny Deep, Jude Law and Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino.

Venice marks a sweet return for the Clooneys, as they tied the knot in the city in September 2014. Back then, Amal Alamuddin, as she was formerly known, began showing her polished sense of style and made fashion headlines not only by wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta cream gown at her private symbolic marriage ceremony, but also in choosing a Stella McCartney white two-piece suit matched with a floppy hat for the civil wedding.