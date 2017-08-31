The Whitney Museum has announced the date and partnering brand for the 2o17 Art Party, a staple on the fall gala calendar.

The annual benefit will take place Nov. 14, with first-time sponsor Birkenstock on hand. The brand’s involvement in the gala is tied to their Birkenstock Box project with Barneys New York.

The party will allow guests to roam amongst the museum’s fall exhibitions, which will be “Laura Owens”; “Toyin Ojih Odutola: To Wander Determined”; “An Incomplete History of Protest: Selections from the Whitney’s Collection, 1940-2017,” and “Jimmie Durham: At the Center of the World.” Tickets for the 2017 party, which are now on sale, will benefit the museum’s Independent Study Program, a post-grad program in studio art and curatorial studies.

Last fall’s Art Party was hosted by Karlie Kloss, Common, Brandon Maxwell and Micaela Erlanger and drew guests Jason Biggs, Victor Cruz, Chuck Close, Georgina Bloomberg, Tyson Beckford, Karrueche Tran, Cleo Wade, Wes Gordon, Jasmine Sanders, Alexandra Chemla, Gigi Burris, Makenzie Leigh and more.

