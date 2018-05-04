WONDER WOMAN: With the Cannes International Film Festival set to open on May 8, this year’s Women in Motion award will go to American film director and screenwriter Patty Jenkins – director of films including “Monster” and “Wonder Woman,” the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman – Kering announced Friday.

The “Wonder Woman” sequel, helmed by Jenkins, as well, is currently in preproduction. The director also recently wrapped production on her TNT six-episode, limited drama “One Day She’ll Darken,” on which she also serves as executive producer.

Kering chief François-Henri Pinault will present the prize at a dinner hosted by the luxury group during the festival on May 13, joined by the film festival’s president and general delegate, Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux.

“The past year has represented in many ways a turning point in the fight for gender equality,” Pinault said in a statement, lauding the changes Jenkins “has brought about, as much in the film industry as in the performances.”

“A true source of inspiration for new generations of women in cinema, she has shown them that anything is possible. And because with “Wonder Woman” she has shaped such a true superhero, she has enabled the young generations to imagine a world that can be saved by women and no longer only by men,” added Pinault.

Lescure described the “defense of this cause” as “of crucial importance” for the festival. “Over the past four years, Women in Motion has allowed many personalities from the film industry to speak about the under-representation of women and the solutions that could be considered to combat it. We are pleased that more voices will be heard during this new edition,” he said.

Also commenting on the initiative, Frémaux said “the many women who have spoken out this year” marks “a new step in the direction for the awareness of the lack of parity in our industry.”

“We are aware of the role that the festival can play in changing mentalities, and it is fundamental for us to take concrete action, such as this commitment alongside Kering,” he added.

Jane Fonda in 2015 was among the first recipients of the Women in Motion award, which is part of the group’s program of the same name that is geared at showcasing the contribution of women to the film industry.

Other winners have included Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in 2016, and French actress Isabelle Huppert in 2017.

Kering is an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, alongside L’Oréal Paris, Chopard, Air France and MasterCard, among others.