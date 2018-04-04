MOTHER’S DAY HONOREES: Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation; Artemis Patrick, chief merchandising officer, Sephora; Jessica Simpson, entertainer, founder and chief executive officer of Jessica Simpson Collection, and Jan Singer, ceo of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, will be honored at the 40th Annual Outstanding Mother Awards.

The annual luncheon ceremony will be held Friday, May 11 at 12 p.m. at The Pierre Hotel in New York.

Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Hearst Magazines and a 2015 Outstanding Mother Award Honoree, will serve as mistress of ceremonies for the event.

Laurie Dowley, chairwoman of the National Mother’s Day Committee, said, “In a time [when] it feels especially important to recognize the accomplishments and strength of women working both in and outside the home, these women help to inspire others and epitomize everything this award represents.”

Proceeds of the 2018 awards luncheon will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to making lasting positive change in the lives of children living in poverty in the U.S.