DRINKING IN STYLE: Italian start-up 24Bottles has teamed with Milanese department store 10 Corso Como to launch a limited-edition of its signature “Clima” stainless steel reusable bottle.

Available exclusively at luxury multi-brand store, the special bottle comes in black or white, both of which are decorated with the signature 10 Corso Como graphic logo, designed by the American artist Kris Ruhs.

“We are extremely proud of this collaboration with 10 Corso Como because 24Bottles is now considered as a relevant company within the fashion hydration industry,” said Giovanni Randazzi, who co-founded 24Bottles with Matteo Melotti. “Our goal is to continue developing interesting and captivating co-branding projects.”

Last October, the firm launched an edition of its ecological “Clima” bottle, which keeps drinks warm for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours, developed in collaboration with Vivienne Westwood.