LIM’S LEGS: Phillip Lim is teaming with Falke on a collection of tights and socks.

Lim met Kristina Falke, the brand’s international public relations director, last year in New York at an event celebrating Falke’s collaboration with Hercules. Falke said the two hit it off immediately and started brainstorming on how they could work together.

“When we join forces with brands, we only choose those who understand the essence of women’s beauty,” said Falke, saying of Lim that “he knows how to make a woman feel beautiful and sexy, yet totally effortless, which is everything we stand for at Falke.”

The collection, which was previewed during Lim’s fall show during New York Fashion Week, includes two styles of tights and two ankle socks made of wool, silk or 16 denier fine hosiery. The line, which will be sold at 3.1 Phillip Lim stores, select Falke locations and department stores in Europe and Asia, will be available in the fall.

Lim recently partnered with Ugg on a capsule collection of men’s shoes and Falke previously worked with Manolo Blahnik.