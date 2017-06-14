3.1 Phillip Lim has opened a boutique at Waikiki International Market Place in Honolulu Oahu in Hawaii. The 1,100-square-foot space is the brand’s fourth freestanding retail location in the United States, following New York, Los Angeles and Miami, and its 17th store worldwide.

The Waikiki location will carry an assortment of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear, beginning with this spring. That collection’s vibrant florals and romantic pastels, punctuated with pops of bright color, are a fitting tribute to the abundant vegetation and lush botanicals of Waikiki, Honolulu’s storied beachfront destination.

“Waikiki is an inspiring, vibrant community of local inhabitants and global travelers. When designing the store, my desire was to create a breezy, laid-back yet sophisticated experience for the Waikiki customer — a modern luxury that romances reality,” said Lim.

Designed in collaboration with New York-based architecture firm MR Architecture + Decor, 3.1 Phillip Lim Waikiki is a modern mix of minimal, classic decor with a nod to Hawaii heritage. The design of the store will continue the evolution of the brand’s “Studio Luxury” concept, an approach inspired by dynamic, creative studio environments.

Notable design elements include a glass and coral stone façade, a sleek green lacquered vitrine, marble display plinths, a sculptural rattan chair with a vintage-inspired tropical print, and a carefully considered color palette. The inviting, casual mix of unexpected materials, curated furniture selection, and details inspired by Hawaii’s culture and landscape, make store both specific to its location, and entirely personal to Phillip himself, who is an interior design aficionado.

Lim was most recently on the West Coast with his partner and cofounder Wen Zhou for a dinner celebrating his new concept store in Los Angeles‘ Arts District. The designer invited old friends as well as other retailers he admires such as Josh Peskowitz of Magasin; the store’s home design partners Tyler Hays of M. Crow; Patrick Parrish of Patrick Parrish Gallery, and Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson of Apparatus design studio.