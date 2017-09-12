UPCYCLED UNION: British men’s wear label A-Cold-Wall has teamed with cult brand Readymade on a collection of bags and unveiled its spring 2018 lookbook.

Samuel Ross launched the label in 2015 and said earlier this year that his main focus is on garment development. “The collaboration came about through a mutual appreciation for one another’s work,” said Ross. “Head designer Yuta [Hosokawa] and I are good friends. We’re currently working on a tote bag, classic utility ACW bag and an obscure Kermit iteration.”

Details of the collaboration and stockists are still being finalized.

A-Cold-Wall joins the likes of Bape, Yohji Yamamoto and Fear of God, which have previously worked with the Japanese brand known for revamping vintage military fabrics and crafting the upcycled items into bags and garments.

Separately, the spring look book features Ross’ collection, which he called “State Commute Partnership Firm.” It includes his collaborations with Levi’s and NikeLab. He said the range took an “experimental” approach to color, with a focus on primary hues, and was inspired by call centers and office jobs. Key looks include a lightweight trenchcoat, a corduroy blazer, a cropped puffer jacket and an asymmetrical wool blazer.

“Refining the A-Cold-Wall direction across a wider array of garments was the main objective,” said Ross. “State Commute Partnership Firm explores the idea of the workplace.”