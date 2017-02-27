VIRTUAL REALITY: Among designers pursuing new presentation formats, A.F. Vandevorst has hooked up with the online showroom Ordr.com to present its fall 2017 collection.

But that doesn’t mean it will all be taking place virtually. Instead, buyers this season will be invited to the brand’s Paris showroom to view Ordre.com-produced 360-degree images of the collection alongside the real thing. The idea, said An Vandevorst, is to ease them into the new way of showing, aimed at reducing time spent in the showroom.

“I think it will take them a season to get used to it. The idea is that they will always be able to come to the showroom to see and touch the real clothes, but that the buying part can be done in their own time via the site. The collections will be accessible 24 hours, 365 days of the year. What we like is that, if we come up with an idea for a project or collaboration, we can add it to the order platform regardless of the social, economic or political environment at the time and send out access passwords to those retailers we feel might be interested,” the designer said.

So what about the press? The brand, which last season opted for a film format for its presentation, plans to present the collection to press and clients during couture week in July, shortly before it enters stores. “We like the idea of this combination of showing in a more [old-fashioned], intimate way mixed with this super innovative high-tech approach,” Vandevorst said.