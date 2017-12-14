BIG SCREEN MOMENT: Dogwoof, a leading film distributor in the U.K., is set to release a documentary on the queen of punk, Vivienne Westwood next Spring. Titled “Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist,” the feature-length film by Lorna Tucker, aims to act as a celebration of the British designer’s artistry, activism and her cultural significance within the fashion industry.

It will feature interviews with Westwood’s inner circle of collaborators, friends and family, including her son Joseph Corré. Tucker, who has previously produced short films for Westwood as well as for brands such as Nike and Alexander McQueen, said she wants to dig deeper into Westwood’s struggle to success and her intimate relationship with Malcolm McLaren during the Seventies.

The footage will be a blend of newly shot observational footage and old archival shots, which aim to portray the designer’s beautiful world of chaos and creation through her own words and those of her loved ones.

The documentary will compete at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, taking place on Jan. 20 as part of the World Cinema Documentary Competition. Dogwoof has a reputation for picking up critically acclaimed fashion documentaries and has released “Dries” earlier this year, as well as “Bill Cunningham New York” and “Dior & I.”

“Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist” will be released across the U.K. and Ireland on March 23.