GET THE MESSAGE: Aalto, the Paris-based label of Finnish designer Tuomas Merikoski, has launched an e-commerce site featuring a partnership with Finnish start-up RePack on reusable delivery bags.

The aaltointernational.com web site, developed by the brand in collaboration with The Community, a Paris-based collective of Finnish creatives, showcases its collections alongside editorial content that explores the brand’s universe and origins.

The site, which ships to the European Union, the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea, offers the label’s fall collection, featuring a print created by Finnish artist Sami Saramäki.

Also available is the book it published with the Jouko Lehtola Foundation, featuring the photographerʼs Finnish Youth series.

The collaboration with RePack, which produces bags from recycled polypropene, highlights Aalto’s commitment to sustainability. Customers can return an empty bag at no extra cost by folding it and putting it in the mailbox. It will then be returned to RePackʼs warehouse, where it will be cleaned and reused.

Aalto celebrated the tie-up by customizing RePack’s signature yellow bags for its spring 2008 After Nature show.