Tiffany & Co. marked Reed Krakoff’s first jewelry collection for the brand, Paper Flowers, on Thursday night, with a smattering of celebs and influencers, including campaign faces Elle Fanning and A$AP Ferg, as well as Greta Gerwig, Zendaya, Sarah Paulson and Kendall Jenner — who ditched hosting duties down the street at the Longchamp store, where her own campaign with the bag brand was being feted.

The fifth floor was transformed into a nostalgic New York City, awash in Tiffany blue – there was the graffitied inside of a subway car, a newsstand stocked with print Tiffany newspapers, and a medallion taxi brimming with flowers.

“I am beyond happy with how [the campaign] turned out,” enthused Fanning. “They’re such a creative brand; it’s also a brand that’s been around for so many years. And it’s so known as classic and timeless, but this campaign specifically is so modern and fresh. It’s all about a nod to the O.G. ‘Breakfast at Tiffany.’ I can’t wait for people to see it. And Ferg is in on it, too.” The unlikely pair are part of a campaign commercial which was unveiled later that night, with a performance.

“There is some singing and dancing involved on my part, and rapping on his part,” Fanning added. “We had a great time together. It was only that one day, so I can’t wait to see him again.”