SKELETON CREW: A burial ground might not be the most obvious place to stage a fashion show, but Alessandro Michele had no trouble drawing an A-list crowd to his Gucci cruise display in the southern French city of Arles on Wednesday night.

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, Saoirse Ronan, Salma Hayek Pinault, Lou Doillon, Valeria Golino, Chris Lee and South Korean boy-bander Kai were among the cosmopolitan crew that gathered after dark among the tombstones in the ancient Roman necropolis of Alyscamps.

“I’m inspired and it’s supposed to creep me out, but I’m not creeped out — is that creepy?” exclaimed A$AP Rocky. “So many beautiful faces and people — I’m so happy to be here. I feel like I haven’t been outside in months. Man, this shit is crazy.”

The rapper was fresh off the release of his third album, “Testing,” and playing a secret concert in London on Monday.

“I just want to make performance art, but in a modern, hip-hop way. This new contemporary stuff is a lot of risk, it’s daring, but I think the sound is what kind of carries any kind of risk. It’s just always going to be successful. It’s just sonics — as long as that substance is pure,” he mused.

Puffing on a cigarette, Hari Nef huddled with Jeremy O. Harris. The actress and playwright are cooking up a joint project. “It’s called ‘Utopia’ — it’s a new film that’s sort of about queer safe spaces in Eastside L.A.,” said Harris. Meanwhile, Alan Cumming will star in his play “Daddy,” to be staged by The New Group in New York.

In addition to her cameo as Andy Warhol acolyte Tinkerbelle in “Mapplethorpe,” Nef — one of the faces of the Gucci Bloom fragrance — will appear this fall in the Lifetime series “You,” whose premise is plenty scary.

“It’s an obsessive love story. It is based on a novel by Caroline Kepnes and it begs the question in a really dark and confrontational way: ‘How far would you go for love?’ Basically, a guy stalks a girl into falling in love with him,” she summed up.

Christian Lacroix said the venue wasn’t always ghoulish: back in the day, it was a popular spot for strolling, immortalized by 18th-century painter Antoine Raspal.

“Before they built the railroad, it was a very long promenade in the middle of the countryside. A lot of the tombstones were stolen. You can find them in many houses in Arles, transformed into bathtubs, sinks or window boxes, or even as building stones for the houses themselves,” he noted.

Lacroix, who was born in Arles and frequently referenced the local culture in his fashion designs, has designed and co-curated “Mirabilis,” an exhibition at the Palais des Papes in nearby Avignon, set to open on June 30.

“It features objects from local museums assembled like a cabinet of curiosities,” he explained. “It brings together, in my style, everything from medieval sculpture to a hippopotamus skeleton.”

Ronan attended with her best friend Eileen O’Higgins, with whom she costars in the upcoming “Mary Queen of Scots,” and noted some of the outfits on the Gucci catwalk were similar to the period costumes they wore in the film.

“It’s like a whole immersive experience. It was sort of like a piece of theater, I think, when art, theater, performance all come together. The music is really powerful, and Gucci just always know how to put on a good show,” she said, before repairing to the secluded garden next door to watch John perform hits like “Rocket Man” and “Your Song.”

Chiara Mastroianni recognized excerpts from Francis Ford Coppola’s “Dracula” on the soundtrack, but could have stuck around a little longer. “The inventiveness, the level of detail, down to the makeup and the accessories — it was absolutely incredible,” she marveled. “My only complaint is that it was over too quickly.”