Was there any question whether A$AP Rocky would turn up at Raf Simons’ men’s wear show in New York?

“This is the only show worth going to,” the discerning rapper proclaimed from Gagosian Gallery in Chelsea on Wednesday night, holding court from the front row. It was his first — and only — appearance during New York Fashion Week: Men’s.

“You know about my history with Raf Simons?” asked Rocky, who last week unveiled a new tune, “Please Don’t Touch My Raf.”

He’s a big fan of the designer.

“That’s all you know?” said an incredulous Rocky, eyes obscured behind a pair of circular shades. “Alright, let me enlighten you. What I’m about to say is important,” he continued. “So basically, Raf is the first designer to actually give me a shout-out — I was the first rapper to actually give him a shout-out. Raf is the first designer to give me recognition, give me credit. You know what I’m saying?”

Indeed. A$AP Rocky may have come out to support his friend, who moved his eponymous menswear show from Paris to New York this season, but the rapper was also paying it forward for another young designer. “This is Gosh,” he proclaimed to the swarm of photographers, peeling back his striped fur jacket — designed by himself, available soon — to reveal a Gosha Rubchinskiy x Fila t-shirt. “Get the Gosh. Get the shoes, too,” he added, angling his white sneaks for the lenses.

You can look, but you can’t touch.