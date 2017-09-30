PRODUCTIVE WORK: Abbie Cornish is turning her hand to movie production. The Australian actress will be producing the upcoming “The Color of Flesh,” due to begin shooting Stateside next year, she revealed at the Elie Saab show on Saturday afternoon, where she joined guests including French actress Emmanuelle Béart.

“It’s kind of fun to be able to be on the other side,” said Cornish of her new role.

She will also have a starring part in the movie. “I play the portrait painter for Marie-Antoinette; it’s a love triangle between my character, Elisa, Marie-Antoinette and Count Alexis,” she revealed.

Otherwise, Cornish has been busy of late. She has no less than six movies coming out over the next six months, including Dean Devlin’s thriller “Geostorm,” due out Oct. 20, and comic drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” set for release in November.

It was the first time in a while that Cornish had attended a fashion week event, she said. “I haven’t been doing anything like this for a few years, I’ve literally just been working. I just took two months’ holiday – I did nothing, it was amazing, but it took me a couple of weeks just to learn the art of doing nothing.”