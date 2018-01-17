Abercrombie Kids has unveiled its first unisex collection for spring.

The gender-neutral line is called Everybody Collection, and is now available both in stores and online. The line, which features 25 styles, is comprised of tops, bottoms and accessories influenced by skate and streetwear cultures. The product is carried in a single size system — 5/6 up to 15/16 — for both boys and girls. Graphic Ts are $19.95, while hoodies average $39.95. A bomber jacket is $69.95, while accessories such as slide sandals are $24.95.

A division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., the kids line routinely conducts customer focus groups. Through its engagement with consumers, the division seeks to provide product that meets customers’ needs. Abercrombie said that through these interactions, the merchandising team gained insight that “many customers, when shopping across genders, do not necessarily want to be restricted to certain styles and colors.”

Stacia Andersen, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercrombie Kids, said, “Parents and their kids don’t want to be confined to specific colors and styles, depending on whether shopping for a boy or a girl. Our Everybody Collection is one assortment, in one size run, that covers the trends we are seeing in both color and style.”

Andersen said the collection will become part of the ongoing assortment for kids, with updates for the “summer and the back-to-school seasons.”

Abercrombie Kids targets children between ages 5 to 14, and is sold through 70 stores, as well as online.