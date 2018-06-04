Abercrombie & Fitch is the official fashion partner of Jay Z’s music festival “Made in America.”

The two-day festival is curated by rapper Jay Z and produced by Roc Nation. Presented over Labor Day Weekend, the festival is returning to Philadelphia for a seventh year and is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors and festival-goers. It will showcase nearly 70 acts across five stages. Nicki Minaj and Post Malone will headline the event. They will be joined by Meek Mill, Diplo, Zedd, Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe, 6lack and others.

The festival this year will benefit the ACLU and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Stacia Andersen, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercrombie Kids, said, “Made in America is a reflection and celebration of what makes America great — self-expression, ingenuity, individuality, breaking down boundaries — and, as an all-American brand that stands for these values, we are honored to be its official fashion partner.”

Following the inaugural two-day music festival in 2012, the event generated $231.9 million in economic impact for the City of Brotherly Love.

Abercrombie was founded in 1892 in New York. The company said it has outfitted “free-thinkers, rule-breakers and world-changes,” and its partnership with Roc Nation on Made In America will “celebrate today’s artists doing the same.”