Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s chief executive officer Fran Horowitz took a 1 percent cut in total compensation in 2016 compared with what she received in 2015.

The information was disclosed in the company’s proxy filing Wednesday afternoon with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual meeting of shareholders is slated for June 15 at the company’s headquarters in New Albany, Ohio.

Horowitz became ceo in February 2017, and her title was listed as president and chief merchandising officer, the positions she held at year-end.

Horowitz’s compensation in 2016 totaled $4.76 million, which included a 9.4 percent jump in base salary to $1.1 million and stock awards of nearly $3.6 million. The balance of compensation falls under the classification as “other,” which includes the company contribution to a 401(k) plan and insurance premiums.

In 2015, her total compensation was $4.8 million, which included a base salary of $1 million, a stock award of nearly $1.5 million and option awards of $615,544, as well as “other” compensation for insurance premiums and the company’s 401(k) contribution.

The filing also said her base salary for 2017 is $1.2 million, reflecting her promotion to ceo in February.