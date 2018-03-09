RECORD NIGHT: Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Authentic Brands Group, was honored by the Foreseeable Future Foundation at its first Seeing Past Sight fund-raiser. The evening raised more than $250,000 to help visually impaired and blind people through sports. Griffin Pinkow founded the organization 11 years ago and other speakers at the event included Martha Ruether, a blind Paralympic swimmer; Lauren Lieberman, founder of Camp Abilities, and Jake Olson, blind USC football player.

“I hope this event inspires all of you to not only strive to achieve your own dreams, but also to get involved in others’,” Salter told the 250 guests. “Being part of a larger cause is one of the most fulfilling and rewarding things a human being can do.”

Salter founded ABG in 2010 and it owns brands such as Aéropostale, Frye, Neil Lane, Hickey Freeman, Tretorn, Hart Schaffner Marx, Juicy Couture, Spyder and Judith Leiber, as well as rights to use the names of Muhammed Ali, Marilyn Monroe and Michael Jackson.