GOLD STAR: The Accessories Council is set to hold its annual ACE Awards ceremony on Aug. 7.

Last year, the organization shifted the annual event from its typical November scheduling to August. It will continue to be held at its traditional location, Cipriani 42nd Street.

Now in its 21st iteration, the ACE Awards will again honor a shortlist of industry luminaries for their respective accomplishments. The initial list of honorees include Breakthrough Award, Kendra Scott; Brand of the Year, Loeffler Randall; Trailblazer, Monica Rich Kosann; Legacy Award, Polaroid Eyewear; Sustainability Award, PVH, accepted by Manny Chirico and Melanie Steiner; Retailer of the Year, Shopbop; Fashion & Technology, Will.i.am.

Additional winners and presenters will be revealed at a later date.

Said Karen Giberson, president of the Accessories Council: “The Accessories Council is hard at work to make our 21st award ceremony a big success. We couldn’t be more excited about our honorees and generous sponsors. We have a lot of fun surprises this year for our guests.”