SWAP: The Accessories Council has changed its ACE Awards date once again.

The annual event is now to be held in June. For the past two years, it has taken place in August. Before that, it was typically held in the fall.

This year’s ACE Awards is to occur the evening of June 11. It will take place in between UBM Fashion’s pre-collection shows, planned for June 10 and June 11.

“We are excited to announce that we are changing our ACE Awards date to June this year,” said Accessories Council president Karen Giberson. “It is a perfect time to celebrate and honor the most successful and talented brands and people in the industry during one of the most important times of the year for our market.”

Prior winners have included Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra and The NPD Group.