The Accessories Council has created an innovation committee that will spearhead a new mentorship program aimed at supporting young talent.

The six-month mentorship program, called the Accessories Innovation Committee, will leverage the Accessories Council’s industry contacts — aiding emerging talent by growing their networks and business acumen.

The Accessories Innovation Committee’s advisory board includes Karen Giberson, president at Accessories Council; Jay Lakhani, designer and founder at Deepa Gurnani; Carrie Sporer, brand strategy consultant and founder at CS Consulting; Charlie Roberts, product director at ECHO Design Group; Florence Shin, cofounder at Covry; Freida Rothman, founder and designer at Freida Rothman Jewelry; Heather Hubbard, chief executive officer, founder and design/product development at MR Handbags; Jonathan Meizler, founder and creative director at Title of Work; Katie Falchi, president and chief designer at Carlos Falchi Couture, and Kim Lai, creative director at Jaunt.

Giberson said: “The Accessories Council is proud to launch the Accessories Innovation Committee, a team of dynamic executives who represent the future of our industry. The AIC’s first project is a mentoring program that will commence this month featuring nine young brands that were chosen as ‘the ones to watch.’ The AIC’s goal for this mentoring program is to provide a support network for these companies. A new group of mentees will be selected every six months.”

Initial program participants include: Barbara Bremer, co-owner at Binge Knitting; Ruchika Chani, owner at Chuchumai; Deondra Morris, designer and ceo at Deondra Jeree Inc.; Sophia Khan, president and founder at Inara Jewelry; Ellie Clougherty, cofounder at Kamaria; Marion Parke, founder, ceo and creative director at Marion Parke; Mia Wright-Ross, founder at MWR Collection; Monica Lee, founder and designer at Piccolo, and Morganne Leigh, founder and designer at Tyche and Iset Eyewear.