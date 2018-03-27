The Accessories Council has set a preliminary list of winners for its 22nd annual ACE Awards.

The awards are scheduled to take place at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 11.

They will honor executives, conglomerates, tastemakers and designers for excellence relating to the accessories category.

This year’s winners include Brooks Brothers for the American Heritage Award; Allbirds for the Breakthrough Award; The Jewelry Group for the Business Excellence Award; Sam & Libby Edelman for the Hall of Fame Award; Longchamp for the Legacy Award; Kith for the Retail Influencer Award; Westfield Corp. for the Retail Innovation Award; Story by Rachel Shechtman for the Specialty Retailer Award; Tracee Ellis Ross for the Style Ambassador Award, and Micaela Erlanger for the Style Influencer Award.

Additional winners, as well as presenters, will be announced closer to the awards’ date.

Accessories Council president Karen Giberson said of the announcement: “For our 22nd ACE Awards, the Accessories Council is so excited to be honoring some amazing new faces as well as some people and brands that we have been fans of for quite some time. It’s been such an incredible year for accessories in terms of growth and innovation and we are thrilled to be honoring the best and brightest.”