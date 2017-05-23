NEW YORK — The Accessories Council has revealed this year’s winners for the annual ACE Awards. Topping the list are Betsey Johnson, who will pick up the Style Icon Award; Kendra Scott, this year’s Breakthrough Award winner; Jessie Randall whose Loeffler Randall company will be honored as Brand of the Year, and Monica Rich Kosann, who will take home the Trailblazer Award.

This year’s Fashion and Technology Award will be given to the Black Eyed Peas musician and entrepreneur Will.i.am. His pursuits range from working with Apple Music’s Jimmy Iovine, coaching on “The Voice Kids,” acting as a strategic board adviser for Atom, the app-based bank. Joseph Altuzarra will be honored with the Designer of the Year Award. After Kering took a minority stake in the business in 2013, the designer delved into leather goods, followed by footwear and handbags. As a sign of Altuzarra’s confidence in the category, accessories and leather goods were spotlighted in the brand’s fall campaign.

The Retailer of the Year honoree will be Shopbop and chief executive officer Darcy Penick will be front-and-center to pick it up. The 21st annual ACE Awards event will be held Aug. 7 at Cipriani 42nd Street. This year’s Legacy Award will be given to Polaroid Eyewear and Henri Blomqvist, ceo of North America for Safilo, will accept the honor. Emanuel Chirico and Melanie Steiner will be on hand to pick up the Sustainability Award on behalf of PVH Corp. The Global Brands Group will be saluted as the Business Visionary winner and The NPD Group will receive the Business Leadership Award. The NPD Group’s Karyn Schoenbart will accept the prize from Caleres’ Diane Sullivan.

The Accessories Council has tapped Roxanne Robinson to help out as a consultant for its publication, ACE Journal.

PVY is pitching in as the event’s Platinum Sponsor and Kendra Scott, Judith Leiber Couture, LIM College, Marchon, Safilo Group and Swarovski are also acting as sponsors.