ACHTUNG BABY: “At times like this, it’s very important to celebrate the arts, passion, love. It’s important to celebrate freedom of expression, and that for me is also the art of fashion,” said Michael Kliger, president of Mytheresa.com in the role of cohost of the launch of the Paris-themed issue of niche Berlin-based magazine Achtung Tuesday night at the German embassy in Paris.

“Achtung — everybody thinks it only means watch out, and it does mean that, but it also means to have respect for something,” said the title’s founder and creative director Markus Ebner adding that the team shot one of the issue’s fashion series in the embassy, against the rich Empire-era decor of Hôtel de Beauharnais. “It’s quite cheeky, we shot the models rolling up the carpets, lying under the tables and chairs and in the bathtub in Margiela haute couture.”

Celebrating Paris-based talents including German designers and photographers living in Paris, the 300-page issue also includes a 10-page portfolio on accessories designer Pierre Hardy, and an interview with Olivier Gabet, director of Les Arts Décoratifs, on the site’s current Bauhaus exhibition which he curated.

A number of designers featured in the magazine, including Koché founder Christelle Kocher and Courrèges’ Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant attended the event, as well as a German Paris-based designer Marie-Christine Statz, founder of Gauchère Paris.

Sampling the canapés, Roger Vivier creative director Bruno Frisoni revealed that he will soon be packing his bags for L.A. for a party scheduled for May 4 themed around the concept of wearing the house’s strass styles for the day or night. “Eveningwear and daywear aren’t really relevant anymore, and the idea really took off with the Sneaky Viv’, which has a strass buckle on a white leather sneaker. It’s all about playing with opposites to give an edge instead of this idea of the proper madame going to a cocktail,” he said. The event will be held on the rooftop of the Hollywood Proper Residences and cohosted by Roger Vivier brand ambassador Inès de la Fressange, with a performance by Evan Rachel Wood. “There’ll be a lot of the sparkle, and there will be a pool, it’ll be fun,” Frisoni added.

Sampling some of the German wines, Lutz Huelle, who grew up near Cologne, said he missed the “social ease” of his homeland. “You can speak to everybody, there are no preconceptions. And I used to miss the beer for years, but I’ve gotten over that,” said the designer swiping a glass of champagne from the tray of a passing waiter.

Achtung’s Paris issue launched in Germany last week and will be rolling out internationally over the coming days.