Acne Studios this week opens its fifth U.S. store and second in California on Geary Street in San Francisco. The 967-square-foot store is a former ice warehouse that has been rebuilt in red brick with architectural elements painted the same shade of red as the Golden Gate Bridge.

“I wanted this store to have a special mood both for the location and for San Francisco itself. It is a large and beautiful space, and we have therefore kept the fixtures to a minimum,” said Acne’s cofounder and creative director Jonny Johansson.

The store has a raw industrial feeling, with ceiling-high windows, a poured concrete floor and perimeter walls clad in polycarbonate sheets colored in milky off-white. The sheets stretch floor-to-ceiling and clip together to create the sense of a space within the space.

A long aluminium wall stretches across the entrance, with a single aluminium display rail and a bespoke bench in front of it. Behind this wall, the aluminium fittings, shelves and tables give ample room to stand on their own. The lighting, which hangs from the ceiling in a uniform grid pattern, was specially designed for the store.

“We don’t subscribe to the idea of every store looking the same,” said Acne executive chairman and cofounder Mikael Schiller. “Each one is unique to its city.” In terms of Acne’s retail growth in the U.S., Schiller said he likens cities and their customers more so by mood and shopping habits than by geographical location. “I see Tokyo, New York and London as more similar than the stores in California,” he said. Acne’s next location is a store in West Hollywood on Melrose Avenue, slated to open later this year.

In terms of the product offering, Acne creates several collections within each collection that cover a range of styles and price points. “This allows Jonny to be more creative, without diluting the brand with offshoots or a second line,” said Schiller. “The traditional ways don’t necessarily work anymore, so we are always open to new ideas.”

