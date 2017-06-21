TALL TALES: Towering above the media and retail folks, basketball greats including Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and James Harden sat front row at the Valentino show, along with Gabrielle Union and Italian actors Francesco Scianna and Eduardo Valdarnini.

It may have been Harden’s first time at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, but he’s no stranger to the business or to the French capital. “I’m doing a collaboration with Y-3 — and we have another meeting here tomorrow,” said the bearded basketballer, who plays for the Houston Rockets. “We’re doing sneakers, clothes, everything, and it’s coming out very soon,” said Harden, who was wearing a chunky gold and diamond necklace by Jason of Beverly Hills.

Union, who was sitting nearby dressed in a long, strapless eau de nil Valentino dress, talked about her many upcoming projects. She’s just wrapped the latest episodes of “Being Mary Jane,” and is set to begin filming “Breaking In,” which she described as a “reverse ‘Panic Room,’” where the baddies have broken into the house where her children are — and she tries to get back in.

“I’m happy to be back doing action films,” said the actress, who is also starring in an Emilio Estevez movie called “The Public.” She said she plays a “wily news reporter” in the action film where “librarians are heroes. They save the day.” Written and directed by Estevez, it stars Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and Taylor Schilling.