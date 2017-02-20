BALANCING ACT: Henry Lloyd Hughes is a man of many talents. Not only is he running his own cricket team “The Bloody Lads,” he is also designing his own clothes, it turns out. “Acting is only my day job,” the Brit divulged, sporting a double-breasted suit with Italian-inspired peak lapels and carrot bottoms, but done up in a handsome British houndstooth pattern. “I think they were actually ripping me off,” Hughes quipped after the Mulberry show on Sunday, which focused on heritage references. “The collection reminded me a lot of the Queen going to Balmoral, don’t you think?”

Look out for his own designs on the sports pages of East London’s local press. “Vintage-inspired sports wear for the team is my latest master plan,” said Hughes, who is also to star in a new TV series for TNT called “Will” about the young William Shakespeare. “I play a bad actor. He is actually the same character that Ben Affleck plays in ‘Shakespeare in Love.’ It‘s about how William Shakespeare becomes Shakespeare, and I’m the actor [Edward ‘Ned’ Alleyn] in the rival theater to Shakespeare’s Company.”

Noomi Rapace rushed to her front-row seat in a shiny, bright yellow velvet ensemble from Mulberry’s spring collection. The Swedish actress said she has plenty of balls to juggle.

“I’ve got four films coming out this year, first to go is ‘Unlocked,’” she noted, gasping for breath. The star-studded action thriller featuring Michael Douglas, John Malkovich and Orlando Bloom is due out in May, and will have Rapace race against time to prevent a biological warfare attack. If that sounds horrifying, check her out in Ridley Scott’s “Alien Covenant,” also in May. Rapace wouldn’t say how scary it got on the set, just offering this: “Ridley doesn’t do a lot of green screen.”

It’s been “mental” for Anya Taylor Joy, who said she “split from ‘Split,’” a psycho thriller where she’s being held captive by one of James McAvoy’s 23 personalities, just to slide into a crazy publicity tour for her latest flick “Thoroughbred,” which premiered at Sundance. “It’s very, very dark humor, but I’ve always enjoyed the darker side of things. [It’s about] these two women using lines of dialogue like ammunition against each other. It was a really good acting class,” she laughed, hugging a Cherwell Square in preppy burgundy and white stripes, which is about to drop in Mulberry stores worldwide. “It’s basically like a box that I can shove everything into. All fits and it makes me look classy,” she said.

Other guests included Olivia Palermo, Anaïs Gallagher, Elisa Lasowski and Tiphaine de Lussy.