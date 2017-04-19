WASH AND WEAR: Japanese brand Adeam, the luxury brand known for infusing art and wearability, will release a completely machine washable collection exclusively on Net-a-porter today. The five-piece capsule consists of one top, romper, short and two dresses. The capsule retails from $465 to $795.

“Merging creativity and functionality have always been a focus for my designs, ” said Hanako Maeda, founder and designer of Adeam. “The Adeam x Net-a-porter capsule was created to be ultrawearable but with details you wouldn’t expect washable items to have: voluminous sleeves and asymmetrical ruffles.

“This collection was designed for the hectic lives of modern women, because at the end of a busy day, all you need to do is put the pieces in the washing machine,” she added.