MANY HATS — To launch its new shoe, called Arkyn, Adidas staged a discussion centered on women and the different hats they wear, the latest example of how sneaker brands are muscling into female territory.

Kendall Jenner showed up at the end of the conversation, which took place in a back room of the Adidas flagship in the Marais district of Paris, with a small gathering of a mostly French and largely female audience.

Jenner’s arrival was announced by a noisy crowd outside the store that had gathered for a glimpse of the model and social media star.

“I know how to say bonjour,” she said. “That’s pretty much it,” she added, referring to her French language skills.

She joined Daniëlle Cathari, a 23-year-old Dutch designer who is working with Adidas Originals, launching the second drop next week on the small stage.

“I’m super excited for you,” Jenner said, addressing Cathari who had just outlined her swift career rise to the audience.

Cathari, who learned how to sew from YouTube clips and was discovered by Adidas on Instagram, reconstructed vintage Adidas tracksuits while studying fashion in Amsterdam, a project that has landed her an official collaboration with the sportswear brand. While her design career is taking off, the Dutch designer said she might want to design furniture one day, or maybe arrange flowers.

The #TLKS event started out with French pop singer Camélia Jordana of Algerian descent and singer-actress Joséphine de la Baume, who were questioned by journalist Alice Pfeiffer about their career experiences, creativity and the #MeToo movement.