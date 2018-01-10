FREE RIDE: The latest Adidas Originals limited-edition sneaker, EQT Support 93/Berlin, is slated to become a real street fashion mover. At least in the German capital. Developed together with the BVG or Berlin Transportation Authority, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, the shoe’s design incorporates the both loved and hated pattern of the Berlin subway seat covers on the TPU support element of the sneakers.

Even more unique, however, is the annual season ticket for all BVG subways, buses and trams, which is incorporated into the shoe’s tongue, making the 180 euro price tag a steal. The sneaker version of the year pass, which normally runs from 761 to 976 euros, is valid from Jan. 16 to Dec. 31, but only when being worn on the foot. Luckily there are no turnstiles involved in Berlin’s mass transit system, which relies on good conduct and surprise controls to ensure Berliners pay for their rides. Buses are an exception, with most drivers (but not all) requiring entering passengers to show a valid ticket or buy one, so 2018 may see quite a lot of footwear flashing in Berlin buses. Distribution of the 500-piece limited-edition line is restricted to two Berlin stores: the Adidas Originals flagship in the Hackescher Markt area and Overkill in Kreuzberg. They go on sale Jan. 16 in step with the start of Berlin Fashion Week.