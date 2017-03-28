If you feel like you’ve been hearing about the Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang collection coming soon for a while, it’s because you have. The collection has dropped in installments with a campaign and marketing initiative to accompany each one. It’s like a miniseries. For example, 14 pieces from the collection, which debuted on Wang’s spring runway in September, were available March 1. Now, the main collection is coming in two drops, the first April 1, the second April 15. Meanwhile, the third part of the campaign, shot by Juergen Teller and featuring son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, Rocco Ritchie with Hanne Gaby Odiele, Binx Walton, Lexi Boling, Luke Storey and Chris Fernandez, comes out today.

On April 1, the In-Out, All Over Print and Soccer packs will be available. The In-Out is made from inside out dry French terry, and features sweatshirts, shorts and tracksuits, in black, white and gray. The Soccer pack is inspired by soccer gear with jacquard jerseys, shorts and track suits in white, bluebird, maroon orange and dark indigo colorways. The All Over Print includes a windbreaker and reversible bomber jacket with a co-branded all-over print that uses both brands’ logos. There are also skate and basketball sneakers, all featuring the upside trefoil logo meant to resemble a marijuana leaf.

On April 15, the Logo, Patch and Velour packs will be available worldwide. The Logo features signature Adidas Originals hoodies, sweatshirts and T-with three inside out stripes and stacked upside down trefoils done in patches, embroidery and prints. The Patch includes two jackets and a trackpant done in patchwork and embroidery. The Velour pack includes short-sleeve and long-sleeve jerseys in jewel tone velour. There’s also two new Run sneakers in the drop.

The collection will be available at adidas Originals and Alexander Wang flagship locations, both brands’ e-commerce sites, and in over 140 retail locations globally