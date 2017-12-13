MAKING WAVES: Sportswear brand Adidas Outdoor and Parley for the Oceans, a program that combats pollution by reusing collected ocean plastic as a raw material for consumer goods, said they are continuing their partnership due to sustained momentum from consumers. Parley’s recycled material is spun into yarn from plastic ocean waste collected from beaches and coastal communities to be reused in manufacturing footwear and apparel.

Adidas Outdoor, which has worked with the organization since 2016, manufactured a variety of jackets, parkas and footwear styles with Parley’s yarn for its fall 2018 collection. Adidas Outdoor said the items are made with 100 percent recycled polyester. The material is breathable and features waterproof capabilities that protect from wind, rain and snow.

Greg Thomsen, the managing director of Adidas Outdoor, told WWD that the brand has “seen continual momentum for sustainable and environmentally friendly material.” He added that, “While this isn’t a new concept in the outdoor industry, mainstream consumers are now on board. They are concerned with not only how their apparel is made, but also where the raw materials are coming from. Meeting challenges with innovation and imagination is yielding new and exciting solutions that not only alleviate issues at hand, but also improve current environmental conditions.”

“Adidas has made sustainability core to its business practices and we recognize seeking positive change is necessary for the future of the world. As a global brand, we know we have the power to make a difference and consumers are energized by this. They understand they have the power to make a difference too and they’re investing in quality apparel featuring materials that not only are less harmful to the environment, but making a change for the better.”

And Cyrill Gutsch, found of Parley for the Oceans, said that “At this point, it’s no longer just about raising awareness. It’s about taking action and implementing strategies that can end the cycle of plastic pollution for good. Eco-innovation is an open playing field.”

