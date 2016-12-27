FINE FREE: Yeezy Cleats have made another on-field NFL appearance.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller launched the Triple Black style over the weekend and shortly after that, Adidas announced on its Instagram account that the black colorway would be sold to the public at some point.

On Monday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also wore the model, but in a beige colorway.

Previously players including Houston Texans’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Minnesota Vikings’ running back Adrian Peterson and Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver Sammy Watkins wore the 350 version of the cleats and were fined up to $6,000 by the NFL. According to the league, cleats must have a solid base layer – the 350s are cream and black with a marbled effect.

While Kanye West has stirred up excitement and money with his more athletic and performance styles, his women’s footwear is still a work in progress.

During his Yeezy Season 4 show in September, West opted for thigh-high stiletto boots that models couldn’t walk in and Adidas disassociated itself from the line, stating, “These particular boots are actually not a part of the Adidas collaboration.”

West’s spokesman underscored to WWD that Adidas has never produced Yeezy heeled shoe designs and the shoe construction will be addressed in the pre-production process. “As is the case with many fashion shows, the designs presented on the runway are often times still in the sample, prototype stage,” said West’s spokesman.