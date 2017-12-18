Y-3 is back in Los Angeles, planting a flag this time on La Brea Avenue.

Los Angeles marks the fourth Y-3 unit in the U.S. with stores globally now totaling 104.

“As a brand, the U.S. market is extremely important, with Los Angeles being a key city,” said Torben Schumacher, Adidas Originals general manager. “We saw such success and excitement among our customers when we opened the previous pop-up shops, and we felt it was time to re-establish a presence and continue to build momentum in the city.”

The brand had been in the market in the past with temporary shops, one in 2007 on Sunset Boulevard and another between 2008 and 2009 on Melrose Avenue. The permanent door aims to serve a customer base already in the market with an appetite for the brand, which is a partnership between the sportswear firm and Japanese designer Yohji Yamamato. The label was originally created to focus on the merging of fashion and streetwear, a convergence that’s clearly taken hold more broadly across industries the past few years.

“There is an existing audience in Los Angeles that we want to explore further and give a chance to interact with the brand on a more tangible level,” Schumacher said.

The 1,500-square-foot space is merchandised with the men’s and women’s apparel and accessories range, in addition to some pieces from the spring 2018 collection. There is also an exclusive re-release of the collection launched at ComplexCon in November, which included T-shirts and hoodies bearing a “Uniform of the Streets” graphic.

The store design is set with a minimalist tone and draws inspiration from a Japanese tea room for a structure built within the center of the store housing the hero pieces of the Y-3 collection.

Schumacher summed up the space as “the best of Adidas and the best of Yohji fused together.”

