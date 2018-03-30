TAKE TWO: Models Adwoa Aboah and Sara Sampaio are joining Cate Blanchett to front the Sì Passione women’s fragrance, starting in the U.S. on April 1.

That’s when the scent from Giorgio Armani will launch exclusively in America at Macy’s Inc. and the institutional Sì TV campaign featuring Blanchett, lensed by Tom Munroe, will break nationwide.

Also to be released simultaneously are the red-infused still ads of each of the three women with the fragrance bottle, photographed by Munroe, and videos destined for online, including those featuring them discussing in their own words what it is to be a “Sì woman” and describing passion — an emotion central to the scent. Fabien Constant filmed Aboah and Sampaio in those.

Aboah, who founded the Gurls Talk online community, said the campaign “depicts a world ‘around women’ that are at the same time vulnerable and strong — as well as Armani chic.”

Sampaio, alongside modeling, in June 2016 teamed with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “Feminine, powerful, but always elegant, the Armani women just know who they are,” she said in a statement. “This is very inspiring for me.”

As reported, Sì Passione is positioned as a new chapter in the story of Sì, which is a top-selling women’s prestige fragrance in Europe. The new iteration was conceived with executives at L’Oréal, Armani’s fragrance licensee, in part to help reconnect with the U.S. consumer.

Sì Passione was introduced at the end of January in Europe with less of a patchouli woody juice than the original Sì scent from 2013. A vegetal note was added on top and its floral heart was heightened by Mane perfumer Julie Massé.

The full U.S. rollout of Sì Passione is slated for Aug. 1. The fragrance’s campaign, featuring all three women, will be launched in the rest of the world in the second half of the year.