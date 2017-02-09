PERFECT FIT: Fitcode is on a roll.

The Washington-based technology firm, which to date has raised a $1.8 million Series A round, has its technology on the web sites of two more denim companies, AG and JAG Jeans. The company’s technology assists shoppers with finding the right fit for their online denim purchases via a quiz. A number of suggestions are then queued up based on those responses.

The technology is available through Fitcode’s own online site, which carries 13 brands, such as Seven For All Mankind, Citizens of Humanity and J Brand. It’s now building out the other side of its business, focused on bringing that tech to brands’ own online shops.

JAG Jeans now has Fitcode integrated into its online store. The two began working together in March 2016 when Fitcode started selling the company’s denim through the Fitcode site.

AG this month also inked a deal with Fitcode that will bring its technology directly onto its web site next month.

“Our integrations have validated what we predicted: There isn’t a fit problem in the denim world, there’s a confidence problem,” said Fitcode cofounder and chief executive officer Rian Buckley, who conceived the idea of the business from her own experiences modeling. “Our partners make great jeans, but their customers don’t know which to buy. That’s where Fitcode comes in.”

Data gleaned so far has shown the Fitcode quizzes have an 89 percent completion rate, and those who use the suggestions based off the quiz results are three times more likely to hit the “buy” button, the company said.

The two denim deals follow the technology’s integration on the Hudson Jeans web site in October, which marked the first rollout of Fitcode directly onto a company’s site.

Fitcode said it’s in talks with additional companies but declined to provide further details until deals are signed.