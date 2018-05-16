JOIN THE CLUB: The Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture has elected Aganovich as the newest guest member on the couture schedule this July.

At its supervisory board meeting on Monday, the Chambre Syndicale also reappointed A.F. Vandevorst, Antonio Grimaldi, Azzaro Couture, Christophe Josse, Galia Lahav, Georges Hobeika, Guo Pei, Hyun Mi Nielsen, Iris van Herpen, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Noureddine Amir, Ralph & Russo, Rodarte, Ronald van der Kemp, Ulyana Sergeenko, Xuan, Yuima Nakazato and Zuhair Murad as guest members next season.

Aganovich was founded in 2005 by designer duo Nana Aganovich, a Central Saint Martins graduate, and Brooke Taylor, a cultural writer and entrepreneur. The Paris-based label, which is known for its theatrical and romantic collections centered on experimental tailoring, launched its first fragrance, Let’s Murder the Moonshine, in late 2017. It last staged a runway show in 2016.

The couture collections will take place from July 1 to July 5.