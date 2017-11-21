TRAVEL PLANS: Giving new wings to its branding strategy, Airfranceshopping.com, the e-commerce site launched by Air France in 2010, has undergone a revamp and product upscaling focused on Made in France travel accessories.

The travel-themed offer spans old school branded bowling bags and small leather goods produced in high-end tanneries in France; sleeping kits and toys, including a Playmobil air hostess, and even crème brûlée-flavored chewing gum for take-off and landing.

The range also includes hook-ups with Delsey on a lightweight luggage line and Babyzen on their cabin-size Yoyo stroller, with other collaborations said to be in the pipeline.