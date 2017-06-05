Activewear brand Alala, has partnered with the Hamptons’ Surf Lodge on a capsule collection inspired by the spirit of summer in Montauk, N.Y.

The line, which is made in New York, includes a crop top, leggings, a tank top, shorts and a mesh hoodie that retails from $55 to $120 and will be sold exclusively at Surf Bazaar, the Surf Lodge’s retail space and Alala’s e-commerce site.

“Surf Lodge is such an iconic destination for New Yorkers and Alala is a brand rooted in New York City, so a collaboration celebrating the summer felt like a really great fit,” said Denise Lee, Alala’s founder and chief executive officer. “On a personal level, I’ve been going to Montauk for the past six years, so Surf Lodge is a place that holds a lot of great memories for me so I am beyond thrilled that we were able to create some exclusive pieces that reflect the spirit of the summers at Surf Lodge.”

To coincide with this collaboration, Bari Studio, a boutique fitness company based in TriBeCa, will hold invite-only classes each Saturday throughout the summer on The Surf Lodge’s deck.

“Our wellness program this summer really reflects what I love. I am so happy we were able to collaborate with Alala on pieces inspired by the summer here,” said Jayma Cardoso, owner of The Surf Lodge. “I believe the experiences we create at The Surf Lodge reflect what people are looking for. This collaboration was a natural fit.”

More from WWD:

Katama Creates Capsule Collection With Surf Lodge

First Look: Montauk’s Newest Hotel Isn’t Your Typical Hamptons Party Destination

They Are Wearing: Memorial Day Weekend in Malibu and Montauk