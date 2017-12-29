Alber Elbaz and Apple are not joining forces, despite tepid rumors to the contrary.

Sources told WWD that there is no collaboration or business partnership between the well-known designer and the tech powerhouse after speculation appeared in a small European media outlet.

A representative for Apple declined to comment, citing a policy on “rumors.” Reached by phone, Elbaz also declined to comment. While attending the Valentino show in October, WWD asked Elbaz what he was up to lately, but he demurred, saying, “You know, silence is a beautiful thing.”

Elbaz did discuss a bit about Apple and fashion during a 2016 talk with students at Beijing’s Tsinghua University, recounting his experience at the launch party for the Apple Watch and concluding then that the future of fashion was “mixing technology and the humanity and beauty of fashion.”

Elbaz has been keeping busy with various design projects and plenty of speaking engagements since his abrupt and acrimonious 2015 dismissal from Lanvin, where he served as creative director for 14 years and revived the 129-year-old French fashion house. But he seems to be shying away from apparel.

He’s designed a Converse sneaker, released a limited-edition makeup line with Lancôme, created a fragrance with French perfumer Frédéric Malle, been recognized by the French government as a Commander of the Legion of Honor and even joined Instagram, where he has about 101,000 followers.

He was succeeded at Lanvin in March 2016 by Bouchra Jarrar, but she didn’t last long. Amid chatter of friction between Jarrar and chief executive officer Michèle Huiban, the designer left over the summer after just 16 months.

Olivier Lapidus was named Lanvin’s new creative director within days of Jarrar’s exit. He’s expected to show his first Lanvin collection in September for the spring 2018 women’s ready-to-wear season.