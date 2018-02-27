MORE RAGS: Multitasking musician Albert Hammond Jr. has a thing about clothes, and he’s even mulling a career in men’s wear — in the long-term.

“I don’t know why they make jeans so long; you don’t get to see the socks,” said the musician — and guitarist for The Strokes — on Monday night, pointing to his turned-up skinny jeans. “I’ve already turned these inside out.”

He performed songs from his latest album for guests at the Beak Street Rag & Bone shop in London’s Soho, and it wasn’t the first time he’d teamed with the American label. In 2015, he DJ’d for the brand’s men’s spring 2016 presentation in New York.

“I like dressing, and I like clothes. I see David Bowie and The Rolling Stones in pictures, and it interests me because I like looking a certain way. I like aesthetics, but when I hear the word ‘fashion,’ it feels like a different world,” said the musician who was wearing a suede camel biker jacket with his skinny jeans.

He has dabbled in fashion design before. Hammond co-created a collection of suits for now-defunct L.A. Boutique Confederacy. “We made cool suits, and it paid for itself, and I hope to one day do it again. I feel like it’s something I can do when I’m older. I will have even more ideas because I will have lived. I have tailored my own stuff so much I feel like ‘Why not just make it?’”

For the moment, Hammond is focused on his day job. His next steps include headlining a tour in the United States to promote his new album, “Francis Trouble,” which will be released on March 9.