MILAN IN LOVE: On Sept. 20, Alberta Ferretti will open a new shops-in-shop at La Rinascente‘s department store in Milan, located on the third floor. To celebrate the unit, Ferretti created an exclusive collection of crewnecks.

The range of four different cashmere and wool blend sweaters features a heart-shaped intarsia on the front with a handwritten slogan that says “Innamorati a Milano,” or “Fall in Love in Milan.”

Similarly to the eye-catching color combinations of Ferretti’s “Rainbow Week” sweaters, the new lineup of knitwear will be available in mélange gray with pink lettering, red with ivory lettering, black with red and pink with mint green.

Retailing at 440 euros, the collection will be sold in limited quantities, exclusively at La Rinascente, starting Sept. 20.

Most recently, the Alberta Ferretti “Rainbow Week” sweaters, which first debuted on the catwalk last January as part of the pre-fall 2017 and limited-edition collection, have been sported by the likes of Isabeli Fontana and Izabel Goulard in Venice, on the red carpet of the city’s international Film Festival.

Chiara Ferragni is among Ferretti’s sweater fans, too. During the celebrations for her 30th birthday, last May in Venice, she donned a customized version with her name on the front and 30 on the back.