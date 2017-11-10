MILAN — Say it with a sweater.

In keeping with the success of her Rainbow Week knits — the range of sweaters with the days of the week which made their debut on the brand’s pre-fall catwalk in January — Alberta Ferretti has developed a special style for the holiday season.

A red cashmere crewneck sweater showing the wording “Merry Christmas” in ivory-white will be sold in exclusive at luxury online fashion shopping destination luisaviaroma.com starting from Nov. 17 at noon.

The sweater, which will be available for women, men and children, will retail at 295 euros for the children’s version and at 440 euros for the adult option.

In the last few months, the Alberta Ferretti brand developed special editions of the Rainbow Week sweater, including a style celebrating fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni’s 30th birthday anniversary last May and the one created for Milanese retailer La Rinascente introduced last September during Milan Fashion Week.