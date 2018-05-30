READY FOR TAKE-OFF: Alberta Ferretti has a packed schedule for the upcoming Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

On June 15, the designer will not only show her resort 2019 and demi-couture limited-edition collections, but also unveil the staff uniforms she created for Italy’s largest airline company, Alitalia.

“This is a unique and exciting project that I took to heart from the very beginning,” said Ferretti, who will stage the show at Palazzo Reale, the city’s royal palace.

Meanwhile, the fashion house released two sketches of the uniforms on Wednesday. Stewards will wear navy suits bearing green details on the jacket’s pockets and golden buttons. White shirts and ties nodding to the airline signature green and red colors will complete the look.

The women’s alternative is represented by a navy skirt suit paired with a white shirt and styled with a green and red silk scarf, a belt and cuffs.

As reported in November, the uniforms will replace those designed by Italian haute couturier Ettore Bilotta in 2016. Back then, Ferretti said she had “welcomed the opportunity to create a special collection [that] symbolizes Italy and brings the best of Italian creativity, elegance and style in the world” as the airline company “is a well-recognized and an institutional symbol for our country.”